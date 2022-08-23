125 years

August 23, 1897

Mrs. Nancy Hanes has sold her millinery establishment to Mrs. B.F. Brady, of Sandusky, and will, in a short time, move to Toledo. Mrs. Hanes, during her long residence in our city, has made many lasting friends. Her establishment has earned the reputation as one of the best in this vicinity.

————

The baseball game between the courthouse officials and the saloon keepers was played on the grounds in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. It resulted in a victory for the saloon keepers by the score of 17 to 13. Fred Connors was pitcher for the winners with George Shie, catching; L.E. Pafadt was the pitcher for the county officials, while Web Bland did the catching.

————

The Tawawa area was visited by a severe storm about 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon, causing much damage to fruit trees. The tobacco shed of William Smith, which hung full of fine tobacco, was blown down and the tobacco damaged badly.

100 years

August 23, 1922

In the return match played at Maplewood Thursday afternoon, Jesse Frazier, of Sidney, succeeded in reversing the score against Hinkle. The final score was 101 to 89. In the previous match, Hinkle defeated Frazier 100 to 88. The tie will be played off Thursday at Pemberton.

————

Ben Pauwell and son, Julius, of Fort Loramie, have taken the agency for Shelby and Miami counties for the Auto Safety Light. Attached to the automobile, the light insures safety and makes night driving easy. It is operated automatically by the steering wheel, with the light thrown in the direction the front wheels are turned. The price installed on cars is $12.

75 years

August 23, 1947

Representatives of 12 plumbing firms of the community met last evening in the office of Service Director Aneshansley in the city building to study adoption of a plumbing code for the city of Sidney. At the conclusion of the session, there was unanimous approval of the need for a local code patterned after the state plumbing code which was discussed at length during the session.

————

Plans to staff a booth at the Shelby County Fair to sell articles made by the blind have been announced by the City Federation of Women’s Clubs. Mrs. Ralph Kerr is chairman of the committee with Mrs. Charles A. Hall assisting.

50 years

August 23, 1972

The Sidney Flower Shop at the intersection of North Main Avenue and Russell Street is currently in the midst of a major renovation program which will result in a new greenhouse and delivery truck garage. Completion is expected in mid-September, Morris Kohlhorst said.

————

Police Sgt. Roger Lundy picked up a new nickname Monday morning – “Batman.” Lundy was summoned about 8:30 a.m. Monday to Clinton Avenue where a bat was on the loose in Mrs. Judy Osborn’s kitchen. Lundy, wielding a blackjack, “took care of” the bat.

25 years

August 23, 1997

William Gosciewski has been hired as Sidney’s new public works director. Gosciewski, who has lived in the Sidney area since 1972, comes to the city from Stolle Products, division of American Trim. He is the manager of facilities and central engineering.

————

The new Outpatient Services Center at Wilson Memorial Hospital opens for business today. Ground was broken for the 24,621-square-foot addition on the east side of the hospital last August. It encompasses the new outpatient surgical suites and area, the first sleep disorders laboratory in Shelby County, a new cardiopulmonary services area, testing and diagnostic services and a new lobby and registration area.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Logo-for-SDN-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org