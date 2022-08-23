UVCC updated on graduation requirements

PIQUA — Graduation requirements for students attending Upper Valley Career Center were shared during Monday night’s board of education meeting.

Counselors Kelty Inman, Lindsay Riethman, Kendra Snyder and Erin McGaharan updated the board on the new Ohio graduation requirements. The counselors shared how the opportunities that Upper Valley Career Center provides of earning an industry recognized credential, passing a career technical end of course test, participating in Work-Based Learning and participating in a career technical student organization may be a pathway to graduation for some students.

Superintendent Jason Haak told the board the Ohio School Boards policy review is underway. Anthony Fraley, Kelly Hobert and Haak have been meeting with representatives from OSBA and reviewing each policy for compliance and assuring they meet district goals.

Haak congratulated the Jackson Center FCCLA participants for their efforts at the FCCLA National competition: National Programs in Action (level 2)- Cortney Copeland and Maleah Kipker- Silver- ranked 19th overall in the nation; Chapter Service Portfolio (level 1) -Corinne York and Audrey Byrd – Gold- ranked eighth overall in the nation; National Programs in Action (Level 1) – Laynee Shields and Kendall Hilbun- Gold- third place overall in the nation; Professional Presentation- (Level 2) – Avery Jackson- Gold- first place overall in the nation.

Haak said FISH of Shelby County is donating $25 for each Shelby County student attending Upper Valley Career Center to help purchase uniforms.

Haak presented an overview of the Ohio Department of Education, Expansion of Career Technical Education Programs whitepaper. He shared that statewide 16% of students in grades 7-12 participate in career technical education. Within the Upper Valley Career Center Career Technical Planning District, 54% of students in grades 7-12 participate in career technical education programming.

Haak shared information on several different grants that the district received for this school year. He asked for a board member volunteer to represent Upper Valley Career Center at the Capital Conference. Bill Ankney agreed to be the District representative at the conference.

Pat Gibson updated the board on several summer projects. He shared that additional parking has been added and a new student drop-off and pick-up lane has been added. The welding program expansion is complete and will allow 38 students to participate in the program. Due to supply chain issues, the Explore program lab will not be completed until the end of September.

Matt Meyer provided an update on student enrollment on campus. Meyer reported that some programs still have a waiting list. Total enrollment to open the school year was 1,030 students which is similar to last year. Meyer shared students can still drop and add until Aug. 26, 2022.

Doreen Rose, treasurer’s assistant, provided the board with the annual credit card update. She shared that credit card purchases did increase last year with the new district cash back program that is supported through the OASBO and PNC. The District received a $5,141.99 rebate this school year.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the Ami McClurkin Fund of the Darke County Foundation grant in the amount of $500 to be used for Adult Aspire GED testing fees.

• Approved the career tech alternate license tuition reimbursements for Jackie Doseck, $1,717.40.

• Approved the transfer of $288,498.00 from the General Fund to the Adult Education Fund, which is 3% of the FY22 general property tax collection.

• Approved the Adult LPN/RN Clinical Affiliation Agreements with Piqua Manor, Fair Haven, Mercy Health and Premier Healthd.

• Approved the FY 23 Ohio Department of Education Short Term Certificate Agreement.

• Accepted donations of multiple parts and pieces of HVAC-R equipment totalling $7,000 in value from Gregg Finnegan to be used by the HVAC-R program; $3,794 donated by The Baby Memorial to be used by the Student Assistance Fund to purchase tools and items for students in need; a Bryant air conditioner and gas furnaces, Carrier air handling unit and electric furnace donated by Lochard Inc. to be used by the Adult Division HVAC-R program; Cased 2 ½ ton R410A coil (new) nd two conditioner A coils (used) from Lochard Inc. to be used by the Adult Division HVAC-R program; and 2009 Jeep Patriot donated by Chadwick Boberg to be used by the Automotive Technologies/SkillsUSA programs.

• Approved Terry McMenamin, Adult Student, Alumni, and Assessment coordinator, as the Title IX Coordinator for the Upper Valley Career Center District.