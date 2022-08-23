Emerson United Way Committee Chair, Emerson Product Manager, Derek Langenkamp, left, and Emerson Vice President of Operations David Conover work to raise the United Way flag at Emerson on Monday, Aug. 22.

Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Attending the United Way flag raising ceremony at Emerson are, left to right, Emerson HR Director Tim Rick, Emerson United Way Committee Chair РProduct Manager Derek Langenkamp, City of Sidney Shelby County United Way Campaign Chair Duane Gaier, Emerson HR Manager Gail Williams, Emerson HR Coordinator Alexis Schwartz, Shelby County United Way 2nd Vice Chair – Emerson HR Manager Katy Zimpfer, Shelby County United Way Large Manufacturing Asst. Chair РRetired РCargill, Inc. Mickey Hamer, Emerson Vice President of Operations, David Conover, Shelby County United Way President Scott Barr and Emerson Vice President Human Resources Ann Runner. The flag was raised on Monday, Aug. 23.