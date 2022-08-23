Council OKs curb, gutter program assessments

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council adopted an ordinance Monday evening to levy assessments for the cost for the construction and replacement work of certain described curb and gutters in the city of Sidney.

Chad Arkenberg, engineering manager, presented the legislation to levy 2022 curb and gutter assessments in the city of Sidney. He told council members a city contractor completed the work for property owners who did not complete their own curb and gutter replacement during 2022. The city engineering department itemized these assessments and gave a list of property owners to the clerk of council on June 24. Notices of payment due will be sent to residents two weeks after Monday’s adoption of the ordinance. Property owners then will be given 60 days to pay the bill or have it placed on their property taxes over a five-year period through the Shelby County Auditor’s Office.

In other business, the following four ordinances were also adopted Monday:

• To grant a municipal income tax job creation tax credit to Industrial Recyclers. Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said Industrial Recyclers recently purchased the industrial property at 402 S. Kuther Road, formerly Ross Casting & Innovation, and intends to expand their current operations at 2640 Campbell Road to include an extrusion process of recycled materials in the newly purchased facility. Industrial Recyclers intends to create 30 new jobs at the Kuther Road site with an estimated annual payroll of $1.5 million, Dulworth said.

In this agreement, Industrial Recyclers agrees to maintain significant operations, jobs, and payroll for at least twice the number of years of the tax credit. The city will provide a job creation nonrefundable annual tax credit for a 7-year term, she said. This credit is calculated on 50% of the new employee’s Sidney income taxes withheld for tax years 2022 through 2028 for the company’s net profit return.

• To grant a municipal income tax job creation tax credit to P&THE Manufacturing LLC. Dulworth said P&THE Manufacturing LLC recently purchased the industrial property at 815 Oak Ave., formerly Ross Aluminum, and intends to expand the operations to fully utilize the manufacturing site. Ross Aluminum had been reducing operations and employees at the Oak Avenue location for several years, she noted, and at the time of acquisition, there were 49 employees, who will be retained. P&THE Manufacturing LLC intends to create 175 new jobs with an estimated annual payroll of over $6.9 million.

In this agreement, P&THE Manufacturing LLC agrees to maintain significant operations, jobs, and payroll for at least twice the number of years of the tax credit. Dulworth said the company is hoping to bring back previous employees of Ross Aluminum who have the technical expertise for the operations. The city would provide a job creation nonrefundable annual tax credit for a 7-year term. This credit is calculated on 50% of the new employee’s Sidney income taxes withheld for tax years 2025 through 2031 for the company’s net profit return.

• To assess the cost to demolish the single family structure at 536 S. Miami Ave, which had had a portion of the first floor collapsed into the basement in December 2021. Following an inspection, the structure was declared dangerous and the owner was notified that the dwelling must be razed or repaired by Jan. 22, 2022. The cost for the city for the demolition cost $11,100, and was completed April 2022.

• To wave the collection of and forgiving certain “bad debt” owed to the city. Renee DuLaney, finance officer, said the outstanding invoices included in the ordinance are from June 2006 to September 2009 covering 82 transactions for a total of $5,348.06.