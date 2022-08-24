125 years

August 24, 1897

A tramp, seeking to escape from Marshal Stockstill and Policeman Cartwright last evening along the C.H. & D. tracks, was shot in the leg but not hurt seriously.

————

The Sidney baseball club has been organized with Fred Conner as manager and Elmer Kendall, secretary and treasurer. An effort is being made to sell enough tickets, good for any game, to enable the club to purchase suits. About $25 has already been secured. Arrangements are being made to have a game here with the Troy club next Thursday or Friday afternoon.

100 years

August 24, 1922

L.K. Aldrich and Edward L. Gerstner will leave tonight for Boston to superintend the erection of the battery of folders to be shown by the Liberty Folder Co. at the Graphic Arts exposition. The exhibit will include three hand-fed folders and one large book folder, automatically fed. C.R. Anderson will leave Saturday to assist with the demonstration.

————

Another match golf tournament will be held at the country club Thursday afternoon between two teams from the country club members. The teams will be captained by A.C. Getz and Brooke Getz.

75 years

August 24, 1947

A parking meter stolen from in front of the First National Exchange Bank last weekend, was back at police headquarters today. Police Sgt. John Warner said the meter was found in a farm lane off the Piqua Kirkwood Road north of Kirkwood. No attempt had been made to open the meter and it was in perfect working order when found.

————

Attention of local sports enthusiasts next week will shift to the city softball tournament which gets underway at Holy Angels field. Twelve of the 13 clubs representing the Industrial and Commercial softball loops are entered in the meet.

50 years

August 24, 1972

RUSSIA – Sister Teresa Monnin was the honored guest Sunday in the Russia Community Center on her 25th anniversary of entering the convent of the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton.

————

Jim Borton, good at muzzle loading, also proved a good shot at the Shelby County Deer Hunters program Sunday. Borton won the rifle trophy on the deer target and also garnered a couple of seconds.

25 years

August 24, 1997

A longtime football assistant for the Sidney Yellow Jackets and the head coach of the Lehman Cavaliers boys cross country team will be honored by heading Saturday’s Vespa parade. Dan Allen and Steve Stalter have been named parade grand marshals.

————

Kaitlin Whitt has a sparkling tiara, a towering trophy and a cash prize but the beauty queen definitely prefers a large package of toys ranging from stuffed animals to fashionable dolls. At 23 months of age, the newly crowned Little Miss of America isn’t too interested in royal trappings. Kaitlin is the daughter of Todd and Carla Whitt of Sidney. The Whitts were told by pageant officials in Orlando, Fla., this marks the first time the title in the baby division (15 to 23 months) has come home to Ohio.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

