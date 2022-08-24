SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jeffrey Callahan, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kyle Fielder, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Rachel L. Hamblin, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darryl David Harlan Jr., 35, of Canton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Annette Klocko, 55, of Toledo, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Gregory P. Michalak, 57, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Betty Henderson, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Dusty L. Fout, 35, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $111 fine.

Amelia R. Swartz, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Tressa Sue Brown, 50, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Mallory Elizabeth Church, 29, of Livonia, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Lindsay Sommer Partee, 38, of Marysville, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Christian Evan Matthews, 22, of Urbana, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Jessica M. Scott, 30, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Omario McKenzie, 27, of Groveland, Florida, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, $230 fine.

Gene L. Schloss, 58, of Port Jefferson, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $181 fine.

Kurt Fehring, 51, of Tipp City, was charged with assured clear distance, $261 fine.

Lauren E. Birkmeyer, 23, of Houston, was charged with failure to stop after an accident and assured clear distance, latter charge dismissed, $388 fine.

Kenneth A. Barlow, 41, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

John G. Matthews, 87, of Minster, was charged with failure to stop after an accident, $282 fine.

Justin Bradley Henry, 26, of Yorkshire, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Maydalis Borjas Cruz, 41, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adrian A. Bizzell, 48, of Sidney, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and driving under suspension, former charge dismissed, $286 fine.

Marcellous Lewis, 49, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to file registration, latter charge dismissed, $232 fine.

Kendra B. May, 34, of Bellefontaine, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Larry Lee Kimmel, 64, of Auburn, Indiana, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Macey L. Cowan, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Alexis Adrian Flores Martinez, 24, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

