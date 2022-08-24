Shelby County Historical Society, Vets to DC host Wreaths Across America

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society has partnered with the Shelby County Vets to DC to participate in the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 17, 2022. Wreaths Across America is a national event which began by decorating only the graves at Arlington National Cemetery to remember and honor the men and women who have served their country. It has expanded so that more than 3,000 communities across the United States will decorate graves at noon on Dec. 17, 2022.

Last year 600 veterans graves in Shelby County were dressed for the holiday season through the Wreaths Across America program and generous donors. This year the goal is 700. If you would like to participate in this program and purchase a wreath to honor a Shelby County Veteran, you can place your order at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, or visit the organization at the Farmer’s Market on the courtsquare until the end of the season.

The wreaths are $15 a piece or three for $30. The wreaths will be placed on graves in section 5 of Graceland Cemetery this year.

If you would like to purchase a wreath to put on a grave outside of this section of Graceland or in another cemetery, you have the option of picking up a wreath on Dec. 17 starting at 10 a.m. at the maintenance building at Graceland Cemetery. Any wreaths not picked up by noon will be considered a donation and will be placed on a soldier’s grave.

If you would like to make a financial donation, the money will be used to purchase extra wreaths for the graves of veterans who no longer have family members that can decorate for them. Every dollar donated will go towards the purchase of wreaths. Deadline to purchase the wreaths is Nov. 18, 2022.

The committee is hoping the community will again give its support to honor the men and women of Shelby County who have served and defended the rights and freedoms that Americans continue to enjoy to this day.