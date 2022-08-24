SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced the first concert in its 2022-23 season will be Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute.

The concert will take place Friday, Sept. 9. The doors and concession stand will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC tribute gives fans more than the sound of AC/DC, they capture the high voltage energy and experience. For fans, it’s about a sense of familiarity, and it’s about a feeling that snatches up listeners and takes over. It’s about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide!

From Tyler Melen’s ridiculously non-stop on-stage performance replicating the Angus Young of the 70’s and 80’s, to Bobby Lee Stamper’s versatile vocals mimicking both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson ranges, to the rhythm section made up of Kevin Feller on rhythm guitar, Corey Baetz on drums, and Chris Jones on bass, Thunderstruck gives a complete and consistently authentic live show as true to the spirit of AC/DC that you can possibly get.

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC tribute has performed tribute shows throughout the nation, with a consistent record of sold out shows from coast-to-coast. Thunderstruck, officially established in 2015 (but existing in other variations for several years prior), has continued to grow its fan base by building and maintaining relationships with some of the nation’s biggest promoters and venues, such as Live Nation and the House of Blues, as well as by performing at major music festivals including the Pensacola Tribute Fest and Parr Fest, in addition to live stream performances for major brands such as Number Juan Tequila and Monsters of Rock.

Thunderstruck is also the only AC/DC tribute band in the United States to have a major national brand partnership, which is with Number Juan Tequila, owned and operated by Alex Reymundo (Rednexican, Latin Kings of Comedy), and Ron White (Blue Collar Comedy, Horrible Bosses, Comedy Central Presents).

Tickets for the show are $25 for reserved seating and $15 for standing room. All tickets purchased on the day of the concert will be $2 more. Tickets can be purchased at www.sidneytheatre.org.