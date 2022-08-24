Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Summer Art Exhibit at Brukner Nature Center featuring artwork by Nora Steele’s “the Magic of Spring.” The show runs through Sept. 18.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• Blue Star Museums at the Brukner Nature Center, Troy, is offering free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, at museums across the United States. Active-duty military just need to show their card to get free admission for themselves and their family. The 2022 Blue Star Museums program will end on Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day.

• Brukner Nature Center is seeking vendors for its Winter Arts & Crafts Show. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline for vendor applications is Monday, Sept. 12 by 5 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected for the show by Sept. 16. Any crafts constructed with glitter will not be accepted into the show. For more information, contact BNC at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from the website at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form.pdf. All proceeds from this event benefit the wildlife programs.

SATURDAY, AUG. 27

• Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport is hosting Airport Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Airport Day events include the Young Eagles Program for junior aviators, age 8-17, to take their first free flight. Pre-registration for the Eagle Flights required and can be done online at https://youngeaglesday.org/?yedetail&event=7tt3STh8F. Other events include a kids zone with bounce houses and inflatables, a display of Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport businesses and paid tours of and rides on WWII aircrafts offered by The Air Power History Tour.

WEDNESDAY AUG. 31

• Dine to donate at Buffalo Wings and Rings in Piqua to support Brukner Nature Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No flyer necessary, just mention Brukner Nature Center when you order and 10% of all sales will be donated to BNC wildlife ambassadors.