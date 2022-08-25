125 years

August 25, 1897

A number of local residents left this morning for Buffalo, N.Y., to attend the national encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic. The local group was headed by Capt. E.E. Nutt and wife.

————

Only four members showed up for the regular meeting of council last night. On motion by Lee, Vice President Bemus was instructed to send one of the city officers after the absent members. The city commissioner was so delegated. He was not successful in getting any of the absent members, so an adjournment was made until next Monday.

100 years

August 25, 1922

The matter of football, which always appears at this season of the year in the minds of those addicted to the game, was the subject of considerable discussion at the regular meeting of the American Legion last evening.

————

In preparation for the opening of the Sidney public schools on Sept. 4, the board of education has announced the assignment of school principals and teachers. Lee A. Dollinger will serve as principal at the high school; J.F. Prather at Central building; May Wikoff, Fourth Ward; Nan Robertson, Third Ward; Ruhamma Blue, Second Ward; and Anna Lauterbur, First Ward.

————

The formal opening of the First Mutual Savings and Loan association at its location on the west side of the square will be held on Saturday. There will be souvenirs for all.

75 years

August 25, 1947

William Blanchard, of Pomona, Calif., formerly of Sidney, has added another music composition to his already long list of works. It is a new choral work for chorus and full symphony entitled “Envoy.” It was recently given its premier performance at Iowa State University.

————

The most welcome weather news in three weeks was in the making today as a mass of cool air was pushing down toward the state from the Northwest.

50 years

August 25, 1972

Look for some familiar faces this week in Columbus – that is if you go to the 1972 Ohio State Fair. There’ll be some. At least 38. That’s how many youngsters from Shelby County qualified for participation in the junior fair portion of ExpoOhio 72. Grabbing the biggest eye from Shelby County will be Miss Jeanne Wehrman, Shelby County’s 1972 Junior Fair Queen, who will be vying for the title of Miss Ohio County and Independent Fair Queen.

————

ANNA – Edward Richardson, longtime blacksmith and Anna resident, will be in Columbus today through Sept. 4, participating in the Ohio Folk Festival. Richardson forges his own tools and decorative iron work, as well as shoeing horses.

25 years

August 25, 1997

Richard L. Pope has been named the new president at Gilardi Foods Inc., officials said today. Pope had worked at the Stolle Corp. for 36 years and had served as president of both Stolle Corp. and the Alcoa Building.

————

A new “school” will be opening its doors next week on the western edge of Sidney. From the time students step through the doors and into the lobby for the start of “class,” it’s the owners’ hope that their restaurant can make the grade with Shelby County-area residents. CJ’s HighMarks, decorated with a schoolhouse motif and incorporating area school apparel and band instruments, opens Tuesday. The store, located at 2599 W. Michigan St., is under the management of Principal (general manager) Dave Havener and Assistant Principal (assistant general manager) Kim Irmscher.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

