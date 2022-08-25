Superior Aluminum named to Fast 50 list

RUSSIA — Superior Aluminum Products was included on the Dayton Business Journal’s Fast 50 list in 2022. This is a list of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the Dayton region.

The Russia-based company was the second manufacturing company on the list and 29th overall, with an average growth of more than 15% over the past three years.

“Superior people making superior products is the primary reason for this honor. Our customers have come to count on Superior as the reliable source in today’s topsy-turvy building products environment,” Company President Doug Borchers said. “I’m proud to be a part of such a dedicated team, and our customers continue to reward our performance with more orders. Thank you to our customers and our loyal team for making this happen.”

Superior Aluminum Products is a railing, columns, and fence manufacturer with a vision to be the preferred partner in architectural building materials, supplying superior products and extraordinary service to the construction industry’s most respected companies. It is a values-driven company that focuses on cultivating the right people to achieve its goals.