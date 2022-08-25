da Vinci Xi Robot to assist with surgery

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has announced the implementation of robotic-assisted surgical procedures, an innovative advancement that will benefit patient care.

The enhanced capability of the da Vinci Xi Robot offers a level of precision in surgery unimaginable only a few years ago. da Vinci Xi uses the most advanced technology available to enable surgeons to perform some of the most complex operations through a few tiny incisions, while increasing the surgeons’ vision, precision, dexterity and control.

Robotic surgery also provides patients with improved outcomes such as less pain, decreased scarring, less risk of infection, quicker recovery times and shorter hospital stays.

The da Vinci Xi Robot will initially be utilized by the surgical team for bariatric and general surgeries, with future expansion into gynecological and urological surgeries. It is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access.

At the Grand Lake Health System, continually seeking new ways to provide outstanding care for its patients is at the heart of everything they do. A special thanks to the board members for their commitment to implementing the robotic surgery program and providing exceptional care for the patients.

The new da Vinci Xi Robot is scheduled to be implemented at Grand Lake Health System this fall.