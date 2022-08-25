Palazzo to host blood drive

BOTKINS – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Palazzo community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins.

Register to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 with Community Blood Center and get a free pair of “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app.

Summer is ending and the Labor Day holiday week is arriving with an ongoing shortage of type O blood.

Everyone who registers to donate Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 at any CBC blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” Ohio State vs. Michigan on Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Registered donors will get a double entry into “The Game” drawing by registering to donate at the Labor Day Weekend Tailgate Party, Sept. 2-4 at the Dayton CBC Donation Center.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.