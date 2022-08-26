125 years

August 26, 1897

A meeting of the board of education was held last night for the purpose of electing a treasurer to succeed W.M. Crozier. The two candidates for the office were Mrs. Vina Gartley and C.F. Hickok. A total of 45 ballots were taken without any selection and the board adjourned to meet at 6 o’clock this morning. Fifteen more ballots were taken without any success.

————

Assistant State Engineer Buchtell, of Columbus, and John O’Conner, of Dayton, superintendent of the Miami and Erie Canal, were in Sidney yesterday afternoon, conferring with the county commissioners in reference to installing a hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street.

100 years

August 26, 1922

William A. McVay, burned out at the Farmers Ten Cent barn fire several weeks ago, is now permanently located. He had rented the Keplinger Feed Barn at the corner of West Poplar Street and Walnut Avenue, where he will engage in general transfer, storage and feeding business.

————

Reports indicate a persistent effort on the part of a number of Perry Township residents to secede from their obligated duties to assist in carrying to completion a centralized high school for their township. Bonds have been issued and the building advertised and sold. The present problem appears to stem from a controversy over the proposed location for the new centralized school building.

————

Some boys of the city are spending many of their evenings entering the cellars of residents in the south part of the city. A number of cellars have been broken into and quite a few residents have been finding their cellar windows open.

75 years

August 26, 1947

Organization of the recently elected board of directors of the Liberty Folder Co., South Brooklyn Avenue, was completed yesterday afternoon, with William G. Pickerel, Dayton attorney, named president of the firm. Albert Lauzon, Dayton tool manufacturer, was named vice president and Ray E. Boller, Sidney attorney, secretary-treasurer. Other board members are, William A. Ross, Sr., Sidney, and C. Roscoe Stump, co-receiver of the company.

————

The accent was definitely on the activities of local youth at the third annual kick-off rally of the Yellow Jackets Booster Club held last evening in the high school auditorium. A disappointing but highly enthusiastic gathering of approximately 300 sports-minded persons assembled for the informal affair, planned as source of revenue for the purchase of a much-needed electric scoreboard at Julia Lamb field. Principal speaker for the evening was Johnny Lujack, All-American quarterback from Notre Dame.

50 years

August 26, 1972

NEWPORT – Dick Barhorst, hard-working secretary of the Newport Sportsman Club, took top honors in the organization’s weekly trap shoot here Tuesday night. Barhorst registered a 46.

————

Over 1,000 4-Hers will be participating in this year’s junior fair activities. This is an increase in membership over last year and has meant an increase in the number of clubs, too. Ten new clubs were added in Shelby County to bring the total to 52 clubs.

25 years

August 26, 1997

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s war against the tobacco industry ended today with a $11.3 billion settlement of its multibillion-dollar lawsuit aimed at punishing cigarette companies and recovering Medicaid money spent on sick smokers. In depositions, tobacco executives had also conceded that smoking is harmful and can cause deadly diseases.

————

PHOTO: Cheering with pompons are members of the Sidney High School soccer cheerleading squad: Holly Cagle, Julie Steenrod, Katie Clark, Denise Baker, Cindy Haneke, Tiffany Wildermuth and Kara Kramer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

