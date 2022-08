Sidney firefighters prepare to put more water on a burning house located at the intersection of Court Street and Sophia Avenue at 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Anna and Lockington firefighters also helped.

Sidney firefighters prepare to put more water on a burning house located at the intersection of Court Street and Sophia Avenue at 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Anna and Lockington firefighters also helped. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN082722FatalFire.jpg Sidney firefighters prepare to put more water on a burning house located at the intersection of Court Street and Sophia Avenue at 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Anna and Lockington firefighters also helped. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News