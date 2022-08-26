Budweiser Clydesdales set to make a stop in Sidney

SIDNEY – The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to west central Ohio, and one of the horses will make a stop at the Sidney Kroger on Sept. 9 from noon to 2 p.m.

The Clydesdales will be in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida from Sept. 8 to 11. This is the fourth time the horses will make an appearance at the festival, but they haven’t been in over a decade, according to Kaitlan Terry, the district sales manager for Anheuser-Busch.

When the Clydesdales make an appearance at an event, they usually bring 10 horses, a Dalmatian, the red, white and gold beer wagon, and other essential equipment. They make hundreds of appearances across the county each year, and they’ve been a staple of the Anheuser-Busch brand since 1933.

For more information about the Budweiser Clydesdales, visit the Facebook page.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.