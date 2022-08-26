SIDNEY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will host a Grain to Glass fundraiser at The Bridge Restaurant in Downtown Sidney on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.

Enjoy a chef prepared 5-course meal and a guided grain to glass presentation by bourbon enthusiasts Bill Zimmerman Jr. and Rob Jameson. Sample five of the best bourbons the state of Kentucky has ever produced.

Bourbons to be served are:

• The Bridge Restaurant Buffalo Trace single barrel pick.

• The Bridge Restaurant single barrel pick New Riff distillery.

• Elijah Craig toasted barrel.

• Heaven Hill 7 year bottled in bond.

• Angels Envy Caribbean rum finished rye.

Tickets for Grain to Glass are limited and will need to be purchased in advance before Sept. 9 or until sold out. Tickets are $60 each and only available online at laberoflovepetrescue.com, click support and events.

The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.