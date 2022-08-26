Minster Oktoberfest grand marshal announced

MINSTER — The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Committee has annouunced the 48th grand marshal will be Jack Buschur.

Buschur has resided and been involved in the Minster community for most of his life.

“Jack Buschur’s actions as a community member has exceeded all expectations of any resident, as well as those required to be selected as our 45th grand marshal,” said Parade Chairperson Rodney Arnold. “Jack Buschur’s continued commitment to our community and the values he sets forth has been a true blessing for current and future generations of Minster, Ohio.”

Buschur began his tradition of service with his nation as part of the United States Air Force reserves. After concluding basic training, Buschur returned to Minster to continue his service to others by taking a job with Dayton Power & Light taking on small electrical work challenges with his father. Those adventures at DP&L ultimately led to what people know today as the community’s Buschur Electric.

The business started out in the Heinl building but under Buschur’s leadership quickly outgrew this location and was relocated to its current location on First Street in Minster.

In that time Buschur has been blessed with his wife of 48 years, Bonnie, and two daughters, Heidi and Sara, as well as five grandchildren.

“To say Jack’s grandchildren are the light of his life would be quite the understatement” Sara said in her nomination letter to the committee.

That was one of the considerations given when Buschur finally decided to sell Buschur electric after 44 years of leadership. Buschur made the decision knowing he could now focus on retirement and accepting the challenge of assisting his daughters’ families to instill the values of community service in his five grandchildren, Samantha, Dillan, Jackson, Henry and Frankie.

As a member of the community Buschur began by committing time to several community organizations such as the Jaycee’s (the now Journeyman), the Kiwanis Club (the now Service Club), the Minster Civic Association, and the Community Improvement Corporation. Under his leadership Buschur Electric’s philanthropical endeavors included the sponsoring of many youth sports organizations, the assistance in the development of the Minster bike path, a key contributor to the Minster athletics for Scoreboards and track resurfacing along with numerous other contributions. But Buschur’s greatest accomplishment is experienced by everyone as every evening the twin steeples of St Augustine illuminate and offer everyone that guiding light home.

His contributions are the evidence that Buschur did all these things with the greatest of humility. Buschur was not driven by the recognition and social acclaim, but just the knowledge that it was bettering the community in which he lives and displaying to the youth Minster what it means to be a steward of Minster.

When being told of his selection he was genuinely shocked and taken aback, he didn’t think he was deserving, but was greatly honored that the community thought otherwise.

So, this year you won’t see Buschur beside his wife Bonnie and their family at Centennial Park for Minster Oktoberfest’s opening ceremonies. No, Buschur will be deservingly seated in the iconic Minster Gazebo receiving this well-deserved and long awaiting “Thank You” from the community for all he has done as a resident and being a driving force in helping Minster become what it is today.