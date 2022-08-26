Grand jury indicts 18 on drug charges

SIDNEY – The Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit presented evidence to a Shelby County grand jury on Aug. 25, 2022, in regards to drug trafficking activity in the city of Sidney.

Upon hearing evidence, the grand jury handed down indictments on 18 individuals on 48 counts of drug trafficking as well as weapons under disability and drug possession. The drug trafficking charges included trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and PCP.

The Shelby County grand jury also authorized the seizure of a handgun and $500 cash. These indictments are a result of multiple investigations spanning numerous months.

The Sidney Police Department remains proactive in its fight to combat drug trafficking in the city. Anyone with drug information about drug activity can contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).