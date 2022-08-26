Narcotics search warrant served at local residence

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department, with the assistance of the Piqua Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, executed a narcotic’s search warrant at 633 Fulton St., Sidney, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at approximately at 8 a.m.

The initial entry and securing of the location had to be accomplished by utilizing the services of the Sidney-Piqua Tactical Response Team. This is due to the fact that the warrant was deemed a high risk to officer’s safety.

Recovered during the search were cocaine, approximately 2 ½ pounds of marijuana and cash. Arrested and incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail is Brandon Demarcus, age 40, who resides at the 633 Fulton St. address. He was arrested on two previous contempt warrants out of Sidney Municipal Court and is additionally charged with one count of drug possession, a felony of the 5th degree as a result of the search warrant.

The warrant execution is a continuing effort by the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens. All citizens are asked that if they have any information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).