A new way to hydrate

Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN082622RibbonHydrate.jpg Certified Nurse Practitioner Erica Moses, of Sidney, talks about what she offers during a ribbon cutting for her new business, Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. The ribbon cutting was organized by the Sidney/Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_DSC_7725.jpg Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The ribbon is cut for Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness LLC, on Thursday, Aug. 25. Revitalizing Hydration and Wellness, LLC, is located at 2840 Wapakoneta Ave.