Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Aug. 29, at 9 a.m. at the board office.

Items on the agenda include doing on audit on the Aug. 2 election; discussing primary grant funding uses; early voting for the November election; an update on the generator quotes; and discussing the elections administrative plan.

Russia Board of Zoning Appeals

RUSSIA — The Russia Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. at the village office, 232 W. Main St.

The purpose of the meeting is to review an application for variance filed by Craig Lavy, 115 Borchers St., Russia. The request for a variance is to construct an accessory building, construct a fence and install a pool within the required rear yard setback and easement setback.