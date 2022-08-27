125 years

August 27, 1897

The regular monthly meeting of the alumni of Holy Angels Catholic school was held at the home of Dr. M.F. Hussey on Ohio Avenue last evening. There were some 35 persons present. The early part of the evening was devoted to the works of Father Ryan and for the roll call each responded with a quotation from Father Ryan’s poems.

At a meeting of the Jackson Center school board Misses Clara Way and Helen Humphreys, both of this city, were employed to teach the primary and intermediate grades.

100 years

August 27, 1922

The First Mutual Savings and Loan Company opened its doors for the transaction of business this morning. It is located in the Thompson room on the west side of the square. A.R. Friedman is president; Judge H.T. Mathers, first vice president; David Oldham, second vice president; P.L. Stafford, secretary; E.D. Kiser, treasurer.

————

Kar-A-Ban, the $10,000 historical pageant to be presented three nights at the Shelby County Fair will be different from anything ever presented here. The big feature will be the portraying of all the chief events in American history.

————

W.A. Graham, for more than 40 years cashier of the Citizens National Bank, died yesterday afternoon at his home following a brief illness. He has been associated with the financial life of the community since 1874, when he accepted a position with the First National Bank.

75 years

August 27, 1947

Just four days before opening of the city schools, Supt. Fred B. Louys announced the hiring of Jacob Angerer, Jr. He was named instructor in industrial arts. A graduate of Indiana State Teachers College, Angerer has just completed his college work interrupted by three years of military service.

————

Carl Borchers, official delegate from Ohio’s Second Legion district, and George Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, are attending the national American Legion convention, which opened in New York City today.

————

The Fort Loramie post of the American Legion completed negotiations this week to purchase the former Dapore Furniture store and dwelling from Francis and Goffena. The home will be rented and the large building renovated into a home for the Legion.

50 years

August 27, 1972

The Sidney architectural firm of Freytag & Freytag was selected as building architects for the million-dollar Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA, William Crusey, YMCA board president, has announced. The announcement was made following a Thursday night meeting of the YMCA board.

————

Two Sidney residents, Frank Gleason Jr. and James Kerg, have purchased all the common stock of The Piqua Paper Box Co., it was announced today. Founded in 1908 by Meyer and Raphael Louis of Piqua, the company manufactures a complete line of set-up paper-board boxes.

25 years

August 27, 1997

PHOTO: Revving up for football season are members of the Sidney High School football cheerleading squad: Cara Walter, Sara Driver, Michelle Fultz, Sarah Bauer, Amy Wilson, Kristin Raterman, Ashley Jones, and Rachel Walters.

————

The boys race was one of the best ever at the preview. The girls race showed that experience can win out over youth sometimes. But all that was overshadowed by the performance of Botkins senior Missy Titus, champion of the Shelby County Preview for the third consecutive year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Logo-for-SDN-19.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org