Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia planned

DAYTON – Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia is a free, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

Registration is required by Sept. 18. Contact Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.

The workshop link will be provided before the date.

To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

There is a lot of information around Alzheimer’s and dementia but where should you start as a caregiver? The Alzheimer’s Association will present the signs to look for in our loved ones and how to approach some of the most difficult conversations, including how to get them to the doctor to seek a diagnosis, when to stop driving and financial/future planning.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited.

Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.