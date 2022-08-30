125 years

August 30, 1897

A meeting of the voters of the People’s Party ticket was called this afternoon in the assembly room of the courthouse for the purpose of putting in nomination a county ticket. There were about 15 persons present. J.S. Detrick, of Salem Township, was nominated for representative; J.C. Fey, Franklin Township, treasurer; W.F. McCormick, Salem Township, sheriff; James K. Patterson, Orange Township, commissioners.

—————

In response to an invitation, Judge W.T. Mooney, of St. Marys, has sent word to this city that he will be here next Wednesday and will, with pleasure, umpire the game of ball between the Shelby County bar and courthouse officials.

100 years

August 30, 1922

Robert Kaser, Harold Miles, Si Warfield, Robert Bender, Leroy Bland, Jack Belshaw, Hughie McClellan, Ralph Tennery, and Ray Fishpaw, members of the Phi Delta Kappa fraternity, motored to Lima yesterday, where they assisted the Fostoria and Celina chapters in installing a new chapter.

—————

Miss Sonia Rozann, of this city, presented a radio concert last evening at the Rike Kumler Broadcasting station in Dayton. She was assisted in the presentation by Howard Thomas.

—————

Eighteen Sidney boys returned home yesterday following a week’s camping trip at Short’s Landing on Loramie Reservoir. Scoutmaster Carl Rendeln was in charge of the group.

75 years

August 30, 1947

Five teenagers are continuing their fight today for improved recreational facilities in Sidney. The group, composed of Gust Kookootsedes, Tom Brown, Lee Kaufman, Patty Frantz, and Delores Taylor, met last night with a group of interested older people to map plans for attaining their goal.

—————

Rev. Joseph Rosenbauer, St. Michael’s church in Fort Loramie for the past seven years, has been assigned as a teacher at Mt. St. Marys Seminary, Cincinnati.

50 years

August 30, 1972

Kiwanians and their wives, representing Kiwanis Clubs from throughout Ohio, will converge on Sidney Sept. 23 to take part in ceremonies which will see Sidney’s Leroy A. Bishop take the oath of office making him governor of the Ohio District of Kiwanis International. He will supervise the activities of approximately 345 clubs and more than 17,000 Kiwanians in Ohio.

—————

One injury marred an otherwise perfect Vespa football kickoff program Saturday beginning at noon with a parade. Rhonda Fogt sustained a fractured wrist and multiple abrasions when she fell on the dual wheels of a truck while attempting to mount the cheering squad’s float.

25 years

August 30, 1997

Charles “Chuck” Hewitt has been named to the Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services Foundation Board. Hewitt will be serving a two-year term as a local foundation representative for Dorothy Love Retirement Community.

—————

PHOTO: Admiring a cabinet and plaques dedicated to the memory of long-time firefighter Jack Fahnestock are his sons Kenny, Brant, Mike and Wayne Fahnestock. The memorial was dedicated this spring to Fahnestock, who served the Shelby County Fire Department for 28 years.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_Logo-for-SDN-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org