Piqua-Caldwell Historic District plans events

PIQUA — Whether you’re looking for mums, fun or holiday spirit, the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) has it all and the public is invited to join them at events planned for this fall and winter.

Mums go on sale Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the corner of North Downing and Ash Street in downtown Piqua. Mums will be $11 per plant and free delivery in the Piqua city limits is included when shoppers purchase five or more. Plants can be pre-ordered online at piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org or cash and carry on the day of the event and the mums will be assorted fall colors and first come, first served. For easy shopping, the mums will be arranged by color and there will be volunteers available to help with loading.

On Sept. 17, PCHDA will be hosting its first Outdoor Movie Night on the lawn next to the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. Movie watchers will watch the classic, “Back to the Future,” and are encouraged to arrive early with their blankets and chairs to get settled before the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is just $1 per person (large or small) and This and That’s Candy on Main will be selling refreshments including popcorn, candy, pop and water to benefit PCHDA.

Back by popular demand is the historic district Scavenger Hunt that will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon until 3 p.m. Hunters can pick up their scavenger hunt maps at 618 N. Wayne St. or download them online beginning at noon on the day of the event. Hunters will be looking for 16 architectural features and identifying the address where they spot them. Hunters will return their maps with answers to 618 N. Wayne no later than 3 p.m. to be included in a drawing for four $25 gift card prizes.

PCHDA is also planning their 2022 Annual Meeting and the public is invited to attend. The PCHDA Executive Committee members will present an agenda including an update on activities and progress that have taken place since the 2021 meeting. This meeting is tentatively scheduled to take place on the fourth floor of the Fort Piqua Plaza on the evening of Oct. 25, from 7-8 p.m. Along with the executive committee, special guest, Paul Oberdorfer, Piqua city manager, has been invited to address the group with an update on how the city is working to help support the historic district. Mary Frances Rodriguez, who currently serves as president for the organization shared, “All who have an interest in preserving Piqua’s unique historic district are encouraged to attend to learn more about the goals of the organization and how they might get involved.”

PCHDA’s most popular event, the Holiday Historic Tour, will take place on Dec. 10, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. The properties featured this year are located toward the north end of the historic district and the tour will coincide with Illuminate the Night where residents within the district are encouraged to line their sidewalks with luminaries. Rodriguez said, “It’s a magical night for anyone who visits the district, whether they participate in the tour or simply walk or drive by.” Tour tickets will once again be $25 per person and available for purchase beginning Nov. 1, 2022.

Any proceeds collected at these events supports the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District where aluminum cast historic markers are being placed to help increase awareness of the rich history behind the beautiful historic homes and business properties within the district.

The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District, registered with the National Register of Historic Places, aspires to encourage restoration of historic properties to increase heritage tourism within downtown Piqua. To learn more about this 501(c)3 organization and any update regarding our scheduled events, please join the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association on Facebook or visit the website at PiquaCaldwellHistoricDistrict.org.