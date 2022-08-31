Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to hold fall memorial service

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to attend a fall memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 W. State Route 185, Covington.

Community members, friends and family are invited to enjoy this service in memory of their loved ones. The service will honor each person being remembered by gently placing a flower in the pond during the reading of names. Music will be provided by the Dayton String Trio. The Ohio Patriot Guard will be present to honor deceased veterans.

Packaged refreshments will be available at the conclusion of our service. Various arts and crafts will be provided for children.

This is a free event and open to the community. Registration is required by Friday, Sept. 19. To register for the fall memorial service, call Angela Timpson at 937-573-2114.

The memorial service is offered through the organization’s Pathways of Hope Grief Counseling Center. Through Pathways of Hope, professional grief services are available to the friends and family of all Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County patients, as well as anyone in the community. Grief support and services are available free of charge, thanks to community support.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses in Miami, Darke and Shelby counties. Its care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.