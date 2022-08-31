Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors

GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18.

Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.

Admission to all Ohio Open Doors events is free. A list of the statewide events and activities is available at ohiohistory.org.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks and interesting sites right in our backyards, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” said Amanda Schraner Terrell, Director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office.

Bear’s Mill is opening their doors on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit the Mill and get a free tour and grinding demonstration at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. See how the water power still turns the stones and brings the building to life. The tour also includes Darke County history and a display of antique timber framing and farm tools. Take a walk outside to view a Vietnam War Memorial, covered bridge and a 165-foot-long dam. Then take the scenic way back to the mill through our hiking trails. Stoneground flours made at the mill and other gift items are available for purchase in the gift shop.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on Oct. 15, 1966, the Act has proven instrumental in transforming communities from coast to coast, establishing the legal framework and incentives to preserve historic buildings, landscapes and archaeological sites. It drives economic revitalization by attracting investment, supporting small business, stabilizing neighborhoods and creating jobs.

Ohio Open Doors partner organizations include the Ohio Arts Council, TourismOhio, the Ohio Travel Association and Heritage Ohio.

For more information go to ohiohistory.org, visit Darke County Parks Facebook Events, or call 937-548-5112.