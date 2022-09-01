125 Years

Sept. 1, 1897

Extraordinary ball games in Sidney seem to be a sure invitation to bring rain. A game two weeks ago between the court house officials and saloon men was halted by rain. Then the game yesterday between the court house officials and the Shelby county bar was also stopped by rain. This time the score was tied at 7 and 7. Despite the early threatening weather a large crowd was on hand.

—————

The committee having in charge the Labor Day celebration to be held at Tawawa Lake are sparing no plans to make it a grand success. A free hack will be run during the day from the court square to the grounds. The famous “Dutch Band” will furnish music for the celebration.

100 Years

Sept. 1, 1922

The Republican central committee at a meeting Saturday took action to have petitions prepared for the election of members to the county fair board on the basis of two from each township. Action was prompted by the fact that ever since the legislation was approved in 1902 for purchase and control of the fairgrounds by the county, members of the board have been appointed by the existing board. It is maintained this action is illegal.

—————

Hadley Baldwin, assistant engineer of the Big Four railroad, will address the Kiwanis club tomorrow noon at the Wagner House, reviewing the proposed improvement of the railroad through and around Sidney and its effects upon the community.

75 Years

Sept. 1, 1947

Operation of the additional parking meters on three more blocks will commence tomorrow it was announced today by Service Director Aneshansley, following completion of the work of installation. New meters are located on North Main and North Ohio, between Poplar and North streets, and on West Poplar between Ohio and West avenues.

—————

Opening of a large sales yard for nursery products at 1000 West Michigan street was announced today by Eugene Weigandt, manager of the Sidney Landscape Service.

50 Years

Sept. 1, 1972

PIQUA – Approximately 3,000 persons attended formal dedication of the Piqua Historical are, north of here on Ohio 66, which has been under planning and construction for the past four years.

Main attractions at the area are the farmhouse, the log-saddle bard, the spring house and the reconstructed canal with the boat.

—————

The month of August was drier and cooler than the 20-year average in Shelby County according to David Fette, official U.S. weather observer.

According to Fette’s records, the month had .61 of an inch of rain which fell on 13 days of the month and temperatures averaging 2.6 degrees below the normal for the same period.

25 Years

Sept. 1, 1997

NEW YORK (P) – Now the Walter Cronkite and his wife have settled into their new apartment, he’s had some time to reflect on the way it was.

The 80-year-old Cronkite, a legendary newsman for CBS for 47 years, had quadruple bypass heart surgery in March, a year after having a knee replaced. His wife of 57 years, Betsy, also 80, decided last spring that they should leave their four-story townhouse in New York City for a one-floor apartment.

—————

CINCINNATI – Pete Rose has taken a preliminary step in the process of applying for reinstatement, although he isn’t sure when he’ll formally ask major league baseball to end his banishment.

Rose, who agreed to a lifetime ban for gambling in 1989, attended his son’s major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and said afterward that there’s still no timetable for formally applying.

Rose said, however, that he has talked to acting commissioner Bud Selig about it.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

