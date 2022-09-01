Darke County Prairie Days planned

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more.

Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man Contest and more during the Pioneer Olympics on Saturday and Sunday. You can also visit with DCP’s raptor ambassadors during Birds Under the Buckeye on Saturday at noon. and 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The stage will be busy all weekend long with performances by the Darke County Civic Theater, Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 12:45 p.m., The SilverGrass Band on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Ted Yoder on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Mora & The Boys on Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Old Thyme Garden is adjacent to the log house. Garden enthusiasts can stop and explore the garden, as well as talk with members of the Old Thyme Gardener’s Club.

There will also be a basket raffle drawing sponsored by the Friends of the Parks on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Stop by the nature center to check out the baskets available and enter the raffle.

What better way to enjoy the festival and entertainment than with food? Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Mike’s Concessions and Just Ice Cream will all be offering food. Stop by Mad Anthony’s Tavern for an ice-cold refreshment.

There is fun for the entire family at Prairie Days.

For more information visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.