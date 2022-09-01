Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 21-27

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s four less than the week prior.

Five of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There was one dispatch in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, four of the five patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after being evaluated by EMS personnel at the scene of an accident, and Lockington firefighters and Shelby County deputies assisted Spirit EMS at the scene.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to one call. Perry Port Salem Rescue didn’t respond to this call. The patient was transported to the hospital.

Five patients were transported to the hospital last week with two being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy; one to Kettering Health Hospital in Troy; one to Kettering Health Hospital in Piqua; and one to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.