Right to Life to host Cutest Baby Contest

NEW BREMEN — Minster-New Bremen Right to Life will host their Cutest Baby Contest during the Minster Oktoberfest on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and 2. The contest will be located under a tent on the east side of Car Quest on Fourth Street in Minster.

The Cutest Baby Contest is open to children up to 3 years old. To register a child, send a photo no larger than 8-inches by 10-inches to Amy Holgefort at Minster-New Bremen Right to Life, 121 S. Hanover St., Minster. On the back of the photo, include the child’s parents names, phone number and address so that the photo can be returned. Do not send in photos with picture frames.

The contest entry deadline is Sept. 29 at noon.