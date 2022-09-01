Shelby County United Way President Scott Barr presents a plaque to two Sidney High School students and Principal Greg Snyder, far right, at a football game against Tippecanoe on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium for their support of the 2021 campaign. United Way also passed around buckets collecting money for its 2022 campaign.

Courtesy photo