DAYTON – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220 or download the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Aug. 29 through Oct. 1 receives the “I Give for the Kids” socks and is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to “The Game,” OSU vs. Michigan Nov. 26 in Columbus.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.