The Human Race Theatre Company to perform “Grounded”

DAYTON— The Human Race Theatre Company opens the season with a play by Cleveland-based playwright George Brant, “Grounded,” playing Sept. 8-25, 2022 at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. This one-woman drama finds a fighter pilot caught between duty to her country and motherhood

The Pilot, an F16 top gun, finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy stalls her flying career. She reups with the Air Force in the hopes of once again flying her “Tiger,” but finds herself reassigned to a bunker outside Las Vegas. She struggles through 12-hour shifts hunting terrorists by day and being a wife and mother by night, leading her into a downward spiral. The lines crumble between home and professional worlds, and a mistake on the job might just cost her everything.

This production marks The Human Race Theatre Company directorial debut of new Artistic Director Emily N. Wells.

“This piece has been fascinating to me since it premiered in New York nearly a decade ago, and even more so after I became a parent,” said Wells. “The Pilot’s struggle to balance her duty to country and motherhood makes a profound internal conflict. Her ability to exercise control hangs in the balance,” she continued.

The role of The Pilot will be played by Cincinnati-based actor and playwright Maggie Lou Rader, who acted last season as Marie Antoinette in “The Revolutionists.”

Joining director Emily Wells on the “Grounded” creative team is D. Tristan Cupp and Jeff Heater, scenic realizers; John Rensel, lighting designer; Lianne Arnold, projection designer; Jay Brunner, sound designer; Mark Tyan, production stage manager; and Andrew Ian Adams, production assistant. The team has spent time researching women in the United States Air Force and pilot training with the support of community partners including Sinclair Community College, National Museum of the United States Air Force and retired officers living in the Dayton area.

“Grounded” will play at the Loft Theatre in downtown Dayton from Sept. 8 to 25. Tickets are on sale through the Dayton Live box office. Call 937-228-3630 or go online at www.daytonlive.org/events/grounded/. More details about the show can be found at www.humanracetheatre.org.

Special performances:

Pay What You CAN – Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. – non-perishable food donations will benefit The Foodbank. All cash donations will go to American Legion Post 644, the first AL post for women veterans.

Inside Track – Thursday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. – preshow discussion at 7:10 p.m.

Sawbuck Sunday – Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. – $10 tickets available 5:30 p.m. at the door

While We’re On The Subject – Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. – audience discussion follows performance

The Human Race Theatre Company expresses its gratitude for the public and private support which makes these productions possible including Culture Works, Montgomery County, Ohio Arts Council, The Shubert Foundation and the Erma R. Catterton Trust Fund.