125 Years

Sept. 2, 1897

The bakers and barbers of this city played a game of ball on the grounds in East Sidney yesterday afternoon. There was a fair sized crowd out to see the game which proved to be very interesting with the barbers winning 48 to 20, scoring 18 runs in the second inning.

—————

A party of local residents took the pleasure canal board “Bedward” yesterday morning and went to Wide Lake, five miles southwest of Sidney and spent the day picnicking at the Wise club house. Music for the party was furnished by Arthur Knauer and W.B. Hollypeter.

—————

The hardware dealers in Bellefontaine report large sale n revolvers to the citizens of that city, who propose to defend themselves against the many tramps that have visited there recently.

100 Years

Sept. 2, 1922

The alumni members of the Junior-Senior Literary Society at Sidney High school enjoyed a farewell party last evening at Mires Bathing Beach for those members departing for various colleges. The society embraces members of the Classes of ’18, ’19 and ,20. There are approximately 40 members and plans are to hold three meetings a year – two for the members only, with the third a social affair.

—————

William Piper is today accepting congratulation on his 75th birthday anniversary. One of the leading businessmen and merchants of the city he has many friends and associates extending him best wishes.

75 Years

Sept. 2, 1947

Tail winds of a cyclone that ripped through Mercer county at dusk last night, leaving one person dead and causing extensive damage, resulted in some loss across Shelby county it was reported today. Property damage was reported throughout the county and utility crews today were busy restoring disrupted service both in the city and rural areas.

—————

Lloyd V. and Norris C. Cromes, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cromes graduated Friday morning from the Cincinnati College of Embalming at Cincinnati, and have returned to Sidney to become associated with their father in the Cromes Funeral Home. Both are graduates of Sidney High school and World War II veterans.

—————

Two Sidney young men have been named alternates to the United States Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy by Congressman Robert F. Jones. John Robert Eshman, son of Probate Judge and Mrs. Robert Eshman, has been named first alternate to Annapolis. James L. DeWeese, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard L. DeWeese, is first alternate for the West Point appointment.

50 Years

Sept. 2, 1972

LOCKINGTON – Charles Fosnight, member of the village council since 1953 has resigned from that post because he is moving from the village. Council accepted his resignation at a meeting Monday.

—————

Bunny’s successfully defended its divisional title in the Moose Industrial golf program, by defeating G & W Tool and Die, 3-2, in Wednesday’s matches.

The squad is composed of Mike Bonnoront, captain; Jim Risk, Mike Olson, Steve Hubbell and Hugh Bonnoront. Bunny’s will participate in an 18-hole playoff Sept. 10 against the two other divisional leaders for the industrial crown.

25 Years

Sept. 2, 1997

Amanda Beverly Akers and Wayne Alan Vornholt, both of whom are second lieutenants serving with the U.S. Army’s 16th Ordnance Corps at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, exchanged wedding vows Aug. 23. Lt. Col. Michael Malone performed the 2 p.m. ceremony at Meridian Street Church in Greentown, Ind.

Joseph and Nana Jones of Gary, Ind., are parents of the bride. Vornholt is the son of John and Karen Vornholt, 802 E. Parkwood St.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

