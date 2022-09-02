It’s mock turtle time in Fryburg

FRYBURG – If it’s the Sunday before Labor Day, then it’s time for mock turtle soup in the village of Fryburg.

The 132nd Fryburg Homecoming Festival will begin Sunday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. when the line opens for the trademark mock turtle soup, which is cooked in large kettles over an open fire near the serving line. The event closes at 11 p.m. with tickets drawn for the raffle, which includes a top prize of $1,000 cash.

The Mock Turtle 5K Run/Walk and annual bicycle ride is being held Saturday, Sept. 3.

Complete information can be found on their Facebook page “Fryburg Homecoming.”

The homecoming festival has everything from kids rides to a whole hog raffle plus great food ranging from their famous mock turtle soup to various sandwiches, pies and ice cream. But more importantly, they continue to honor the memories and traditions of the long-running event.

She said this event is a true homecoming affair.

For the youngsters, besides the usual mechanical rides, there is a kids tractor pull competition. There are also free train rides.

Activities adults enjoy will include Texas Hold ‘Em, Chuck A Luck Bingo, and a fancy stand where the winners can get various items donated by many parish members.

Jill’s craft booth is also a popular spot at the festival. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Almost 100 prizes will be given out during the annual homecoming raffle. The grand prize is $1,000. There are four $500 prizes, which were donated in the memory of Heather J. Schaub, Scott “Porky” Steinke and the Rev. Lawrence Tebbe. The fourth $500 prize was donated by Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A total of $12,708 in prizes will be awarded.

All proceeds from the festival supports the St. John Fryburg Parish.