Assure Suicide Awareness Community Walk Benefits suicide awareness, support

CELINA – People from throughout Mercer County are participating in the upcoming ASSURE (Area Suicide Support Resources) Suicide Awareness Community Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fundraising walk supports vital research, education, advocacy, suicide prevention initiatives and programs to support those impacted by suicide in Mercer County.

Ohio ASSURE Suicide Awareness Community Walk is an annual walk to bring awareness of suicide prevention practices throughout Mercer County and the surrounding area through community outreach programs.

“Our hopes are that this walk will not only help raise funds for research, but help people understand suicide and its effects on family and friends. It will also help local people affected by suicide loss and support our survivors by providing support groups and more,” said committee member James Byron.

The Mercer County Ohio community walk will begin at Mercer County fairgrounds at 8:30 a.m. for registration and end at approximately11 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk officially starts at 9:15 a.m.

“It is not necessary to walk the entire time, come when you can, leave when you must, but your support is desperately needed,” said committee member Margie Griesdorn.

It is estimated that close to 1 million Americans make a suicide attempt, more than 36,000 die by suicide, and more than 20 million suffer from depression each year. In 2021 in Mercer County, two people lost their lives to suicide, 13 people attempted suicide, and 54 people have threatened suicide. Through Aug. 31, 2022, four people attempted suicide and 55 people have threatened suicide throughout the county. This walk is to bring awareness and hope for those who struggle with life.