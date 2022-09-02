SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Darcy R. Buckingham, 40, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Ayana Lynn McCain, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adeline Mae Smith, 19, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stella Patterson, 74, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kevin Crabtree, 60, of Springfield, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Trenton J. Hughes, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.

Christine Buchanan Weller, 52, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Deana Lynn Speakman, 46, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rakquan Manley, 24, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.

Taylor Dawn Parker, 25, of La Follette, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lelani L. Allison, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patrick Henry Benjamin, 29, of Union, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis Johnson, 76, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Craig D. Subler, 30, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kathleen A. Thompson, 63, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Remon O’Beid, 59, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Briana Marie Townsend, 20, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Charles A. Garland, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence and contempt, $163 fine.

Richard Defendini, 64, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed. $111 fine.

Lenvil A. Persinger, 62, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Kathy Jones, 70, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license, $111 fine.

Jay L. Stammen, 49, of New Weston, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

David Whitt, 46, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Carl E. Wuebker, 77, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Phillip P. Hodge, 45, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jesus B. Gutierrez, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michael J. Link, 41, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Katelyn Nation, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, amended to no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Chasity Lee Marie Lallemand, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Joe B. Webb, 48, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Angela Marie Marchal, 36, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Maddison Marie Peck, 20, of Troy, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Elaine Denning, 65, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Paula E. Evans, 73, of Fort Davis, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Angie Stotler, 51, of Quincy, was charged with overtaking and passing of vehicles, $130 fine.

Amanda Allsup, 36, of Lima, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $182 fine.

Derek Daniel Stitzel, 31, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Craig A. Cornett, 47, of Latonia, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Germany Chiffon Crigler, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chancey B. Wick, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wayne R. Bambauer, 85, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Derek Jeffrey Miller, 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stacey D. White, 49, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

George F. Schroyer Jr., 78, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rae’von Dewayne Crisp, 28, of Warsaw, Kentucky, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Christian Michael Enochs, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell