SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Darcy R. Buckingham, 40, of Ansonia, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Ayana Lynn McCain, 21, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Adeline Mae Smith, 19, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stella Patterson, 74, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Kevin Crabtree, 60, of Springfield, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Trenton J. Hughes, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $261 fine.
Christine Buchanan Weller, 52, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Deana Lynn Speakman, 46, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rakquan Manley, 24, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $161 fine.
Taylor Dawn Parker, 25, of La Follette, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lelani L. Allison, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Patrick Henry Benjamin, 29, of Union, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dennis Johnson, 76, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.
Craig D. Subler, 30, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Kathleen A. Thompson, 63, of Cridersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Remon O’Beid, 59, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Briana Marie Townsend, 20, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.
Charles A. Garland, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence and contempt, $163 fine.
Richard Defendini, 64, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed. $111 fine.
Lenvil A. Persinger, 62, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Kathy Jones, 70, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license, $111 fine.
Jay L. Stammen, 49, of New Weston, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
David Whitt, 46, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.
Carl E. Wuebker, 77, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Phillip P. Hodge, 45, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Jesus B. Gutierrez, 35, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Michael J. Link, 41, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Katelyn Nation, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, amended to no operator’s license, $186 fine.
Chasity Lee Marie Lallemand, 48, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Joe B. Webb, 48, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Angela Marie Marchal, 36, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Maddison Marie Peck, 20, of Troy, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Elaine Denning, 65, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Paula E. Evans, 73, of Fort Davis, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Angie Stotler, 51, of Quincy, was charged with overtaking and passing of vehicles, $130 fine.
Amanda Allsup, 36, of Lima, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $182 fine.
Derek Daniel Stitzel, 31, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Craig A. Cornett, 47, of Latonia, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Germany Chiffon Crigler, 30, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chancey B. Wick, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wayne R. Bambauer, 85, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Derek Jeffrey Miller, 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stacey D. White, 49, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
George F. Schroyer Jr., 78, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rae’von Dewayne Crisp, 28, of Warsaw, Kentucky, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Christian Michael Enochs, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell