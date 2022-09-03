125 Years

Sept. 3, 1897

The race at the fairgrounds yesterday afternoon in which some of our citizens tried the speed of their driving horses, was a good horse race. There was a large crowd. There were six horses entered, all hitched to sulkies. Although Louis Wagner’s “Dorl King” won the first heat, “Belle Martin,” owned by I.H. Thedieck took first in the next two heats and was declared the winner.

—————

Miss Clara Amos expects to sail from Baltimore on Sept. 22, aboard the steamer “Oldenberg,” for Berlin, Germany, where she will continue her studies in music.

—————

A large number of hunters were out this morning trying their luck after squirrel.

100 Years

Sept. 3, 1922

One of the most effective scenes of the historical pageant to be produced in connection with the fair, will be the opening address of welcome by Miss Sidney with her attendants. Miss Margaret Duncan will portray Miss Sidney. Her attendants are: Gladys Quellhorst, Mary Pfefferle, Edith Cartwright, LaDonna Hoban, Alma Schneider, Helen Potter, Irene Bustetter, Francis Potter, Ruth Lee, Adelphia Grieves, Martha Ellen Swain, and Catherine Foster.

75 Years

Sept. 3, 1947

Three Sidney financial institutions were rushed today as veterans were permitted to cash terminal leave bonds under a recent enactment of Congress. Officials at the Citizens and First National Banks and the People Federal Savings and Loan Association estimated the value of the cashed bonds were approximately $30,000 by 150 veterans.

—————

The Sidney public schools will have a total enrollment of 1,953 students in the 12 grades and nine buildings it was announced today by Supt. Fred J. Louys, following a check of teacher reports for the opening of school. The figure exceeds last year’s enrollment by 23 students.

50 Years

Sept. 3, 1972

Sidney School Supt. Roger McGee reported that total enrollment for all schools was 4,382 the first day, down from 4,503 last year. This does not include kindergarten students. Enrollment for the various schools was: Sidney High School, 1,413; Bridgeview, 668; Northwood, 499; Central, 269; Emerson, 407; Longfellow, 421; Lowell, 78; Orange, 119; Parkwood, 108; Port Jefferson, 106; and Whittier, 299.

—————

BOTKINS – The Alter-Rosary Society of the St. Lawrence Church, Rhine, held its August meeting. Mrs. Tom Uppenkamp, Mrs. Robert Jurosic, Mrs. Marie Schnipple and Mrs. Nelson Schaub were hostesses.

The alter at the church is to be remodeled and a discussion on new furniture was held.

25 Years

Sept. 3, 1997

Two sisters who are Sidney High School graduates have been awarded scholarships at The Ohio State University for the upcoming school year.

Brooke M. Spangler, a 1996 SHS graduate, has been awarded a $1,000 Scarlet and Gray scholarship based on academic achievement her freshman year. She is a sophomore majoring human resources management.

Her older sister, Kristin H. Spangler, a 1993 SHS graduate, has been awarded two scholarships for her final quarter at Ohio State. She has been given $1,000 from the Griffith Foundation Scholarship and has also been awarded $1,000 from the Farmers Insurance Group of Companies Scholarship. Both scholarships were granted on her outstanding academic achievement in the Max Fischer College of Business.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_Logo-for-SDN-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org