SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Barbara J. Gregory, 55, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Edward A. Hayes, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Julianna N. Mimnaugh, 20, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, was charged with reasonable control, dismissed, $155 fine.

Brian T. Leet, 51, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Robert Magula, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam Micheal Philip Sherlock, 35, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Demetria A. Coleman, 24, of Piqua, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Jarred R. Underwood, 20, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles R. Stockton, 64, of Sidney, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $211 fine.

Benjamin Allen Brautigam, 23, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Virgil L. Case, 68, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott W. Deats, 18, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Daniel J. Fittro, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Julian Zarate Cortes, 25, of Santa Catarina, Mexico, was charged with speeding and distracted driving enhancement, $235 fine.

Russell Christopher Heid, 18, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy Ann Williams, 50, of Union, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis L. Stewart, 78, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Derek Ryan Cruse, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher D. Hensley, 48, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Steven E. Corbin, 61, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jacob A. Sturgill, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Matthew A. Clarke, 31, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Julius Q. Holmes, 36, of Saginaw, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric Robert Peyton, 20, of Versailles, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Tevin Johnathon Schleter, 28, of Fostoria, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie L. Fisher, 49, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Dea Bunker, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Jacob James Cornett, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving an unsafe vehicle, $136 fine.

Tia Marie Hassell, 28, of Jackson Center, was charged with restrict owner lending vehicle, $105 fine.

Robert E. Nickles, 54, of Wellston, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under the influence and speeding, both charges dismissed, $107 fine.

Dustin T. Wells, 30, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension, $107 fine.

Alyssa Ann Benavente, 24, of Anna, was charged with rules driving marked lanes and failure to stop at a traffic light, $155 fine.

Alan S. Frilling, 52, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Daniel Ellery Fitzpatrick, 42, of Redford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Megan Allenbach, 28, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Phillip Matthew Fisher, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $251 fine.

Susanne S. Geise, 32, of Sidney, was charged with traffic in Tawawa Park, $141 fine.

Geneva Harvey, 61, of Flint, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathon Scott Hereford, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $315 fine.

Lavarro McClendon, 30, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with furnishing false information, $107 fine.

Lindsey Mai Hudspeth, 34, of Maineville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicole M. Kitzmiller, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nagendar Kodali, 30, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

David Maiuri, 40, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason Scott Newman, 53, of Belpre, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Destiny Marie Nicole Owens, 23, of Inkster, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Kirby Jim Fergerson, 65, of Troy, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

