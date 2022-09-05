Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to uninsured Dayton-area residents

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – Kettering Health’s Hand Center, located at Kettering Health Washington Township, will offer free hand surgery for uninsured or underinsured people on Sunday, Sep. 18.

Anyone who does not have medical insurance or is underinsured and has one of these hand or wrist conditions, may be eligible for Kettering Health’s Hand Day Dayton:

• Carpal tunnel syndrome

• Cubital tunnel syndrome

• De Quervain’s tenosynovitis

• Trigger finger

• Mucous cysts

• Ganglion cysts

“For the fifth straight year, we are excited to be providing free hand surgical care to those in the Dayton community without insurance. We are proud to be one of the few centers who continued this much needed service event throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Adam Dann, DO, hand and upper extremity surgeon with Kettering Health. “Being recognized by The American Society for Surgery of the Hand as an official Hand Day Site is a great honor, and we look forward to serving the uninsured in the Dayton community once again through this event.”

Hand Day Dayton is an extension of Touching Hands, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand’s humanitarian mission. Touching Hands provides life-changing hand surgeries, rehabilitation and medical training in the world’s underserved communities.

To find out if you are a candidate for free hand surgery, request a free consultation by calling 937- 558-0155 or filling out the form at ketteringhealth.org/handday.