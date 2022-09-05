HDSA Central Ohio Team Hope Walk planned

REYNOLDSBURG — The Central Ohio Chapter of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) will host the Central Ohio Team Hope Walk on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. at Blacklick Park, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg. All proceeds support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

“The Central Ohio Team Hope Walk committee is excited to announce the event,” said Paula Lintz, Event Coordinator. “We look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones.”

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by HD and their families.

For more information about the event, contact Paula Lintz at [email protected] or by calling 614-207-9708. Online registration and donation can be found at centralohio.hdsa.org/events/central-ohio-team-hope-walk.

HDSA’s Team Hope Walk Program is nationally sponsored by Genentech and Teva Pharmaceuticals.