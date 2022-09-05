Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves one dead, 21 injured

LIMA — One person was killed and 21 were injured after a nine-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 75 near Lima.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:25 p.m., a 2019 Freightliner semi driven by Dale K. Anglin, 75, of Vermilion, was traveling southbound on the interstate near the state Route 309 exit close to mile post 125. Upon approaching slowed traffic due to a separate crash, Anglin struck several vehicles, causing a total of nine vehicles to become involved.

One of those vehicles was a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban, in which Joseph B. Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield, was a rear seat passenger. Schwarz succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four occupants of the various vehicles involved were transported to Lima Memorial Health System, while six others were transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. Eleven other occupants were treated at the scene. A list of the vehicles and injured occupants, as well as the conditions of those transported to hospital, were not included in the release from the highway patrol.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed for several hours as a result of the crash. According to the highway patrol’s release, sent at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, the closed lanes were reopened by that time.

Several agencies were called to assist due to the scope of the incident. Assisting the highway patrol were the Lima, Shawnee Township, Bath Township and Perry Township fire departments, Lima Allen County Paramedics, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Big Daddy’s Towing, Minich’s Towing, Blake’s Towing, Kenny’s Towing, Army’s Towing, H&H Funeral Services and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.