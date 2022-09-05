Fryburg Homecoming fun

Jill Keith, Wapakoneta, gets the Special Raffle Stand ready for the large expected turnout at the Fryburg Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Eli Soronnadi, 10, creates a large a large bubble at The Bubble Stand at the Fryburg Homecoming Sunday, Sept.4. Eli is the son of Sam Soronnadi and Janiece Brown, of Botkins

Tim Kraft, left, New Knoxville, writes his name and address to the tickets that will be dropped into the barrel for his chance at the every hour drawing while Mary Adkins,Wapakoneta, takes care of the booth. A $1,000 Grand Prize was given away at the end of the evening.

All aboard! Breck Rampulla, 2, enjoys a ride on the train at the Fryburg Homecoming. Breck is the son of Tony and Acacia Rampulla of Wapak.

Barbara Martin, right, Uniopolis, gets her tickets for the 50/50 drawing during the Fryburg Homecoming Sunday. The duties at the booth is handled by Andy and Pam Young, of Wapakoneta.

Luke Howell, left, Botkins, and Jenni Doseck, Botkins, prepare deep fried waffles to benefit The Botkins Soccer Club.

Brayson McEvoy, 5, sinks a shot and wins a prize at the Fryburg Homecoming. Brayson is the son of John McEvoy and Erica Dowling.

The Fryburg community turns out in large numbers for at the Fryburg Homecoming Sunday.

Alex Koenig, Fryburg, keeps the burgers coming at the Fryburg Homecoming Sunday.

Lisa Kreitzer, left, Wapakoneta, sells tips to Kathy Leugers, far right, Lakeview, at the Fryburg Homecoming.

Diana Butcher, Fryburg, serves up the Mock Turtle Soup at the Fryburg Homecoming.

Brandon Schneider, Fryburg, stirs the large kettles of Mock Turtle Soup at the Fryburg Homecoming.

Participants enjoy playing Showdown Poker at the Fryburg Homecoming.

Doris McEvoy, left, Fryburg, serves a slice of rhubarb custard pie to Shania Young, Wapakoneta, at the Fryburg Homecoming.