Minster men to be honored

MINSTER — The Minster Sons of American Legion wish to invite the public to a dedication ceremony honoring the four men from Minster who were killed in military action over the years. The ceremony will take place Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the village at the Centennial Veterans Memorial Park on East Fourth Street.

The dedication is in Honor of the four soldiers from Minster who were killed in military action over the years. The soldiers being honored are Cpl. Walter J. Schulte, World WarI, 1896-1919; Pfc. William Thieman Jr., Wold War II, 1922-1944; Sgt. Anthony L. Knapke, World War II/Korea 1925-1950; and Cpl. Vernon J. Seger, Vietnam, 1949-1969, all serving in the U.S. Army.

Family members of these men have been located with the help of the Minster Historical Society and have been invited to attend by personal invitation.

Each soldier will have their individual black granite marker placed atop the existing veterans’ memorial. The customary 21 gun salute will be given by the Minster American Legion Post 387 and the Minster Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6432.

The national anthem will be sung by the St. Augustine Men’s Choir and Taps will be performed by the Kuenning family.

Any veterans in attendance are welcome to wear their military hats so as to be recognized during the ceremony.

Several speakers have been confirmed and the dedication is expected to conclude by 2:30 p.m.