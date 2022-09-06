125 Years

Sept. 6, 1897

On account of the ball game last Wednesday resulting in a tie, the Shelby county officials challenge the attorneys of Shelby county to mortal combat on the battlefield of Orbison next Wednesday afternoon. The weapons to be used to be baseballs and bats. The conflict to continue from 3 o’clock in the afternoon until stopped by a gentle shower.

—————

J.F. Studevant and wife celebrated their golden wedding anniversary at their home on North Main avenue yesterday afternoon and evening. Guests were received at the door, the ladies by little Miss Bertha Hess and Roseanna Johnston and the gentlemen by Royon Hess, after which they were welcomed by the host and hostess.

100 Years

Sept. 6, 1922

The Labor Day Homecoming celebration at Port Jefferson proved a big success with an estimated 2,500 people in attendance during the day. The following officers of the homecoming association were named: Edd McVay, president; Lancy Stewart, vice president; Lawrence Hussey, secretary, and Dr. A. W. Hobby, treasurer.

—————

Cherry Cheer Clark, who has had his taxi office in the rear room at Earl Nutt’s law office, has vacated the room as it will be used by the Spot for storage purposes. Clark will have his office in his residence until he secures another location.

75 Years

Sept. 6, 1947

Residents of Sidney and the surrounding area will have an opportunity during the balance of the month to inspect an all-metal five-room prefabricated home manufactured by the Sidney Industrial Manufacturing Co., north of the state highway garage on route 29. In making this announcement today, George Bollinger, president of the firm, said the company, started in August 1945, is now in position to construct homes at the rate of one a day.

—————

If the day is sunny tomorrow, there will still be a cloud in the sky – sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m. as some 3,000 pigeons wend they way homeward to Cleveland from Sidney. The homing pigeons are “trainees” belonging to members of six pigeon clubs in Cleveland. They will be released here as part of their training.

50 Years

Sept. 6, 1972

The Mutual Federal Savings & Loan Association has completed 50 years of service to the people of Sidney and Shelby County, it was announced today.

Organized as First Mutual Savings & Loan Association in April, 1922, its doors were officially opened for business in August of that same year. The present Mutual Federal was federalized in July, 1940, at which time the name was officially changed.

—————

MUNICH —- While the Olympic flame signifying peace flickers on the rim of the stadium, the world of sports today mourns for 11 Israelis slain by terrorists – and then decides whether it’s proper to go on with the 20th Olympic Games.

25 Years

Sept. 6, 1997

The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club raised over $7,000 during its annual chicken barbecue, held Monday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Kiwanis President Marc Ferree reported 3,200 dinners were sold between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Most were carryouts, he said.

The Noon Kiwanis Club raises funds for various community projects. Last year, $7,500 was awarded in scholarships. The club also supports memberships to the local YMCA for under privileged children; sponsors a baseball team; supports a tutoring program at the Alpha Community Center; and supports the Wilma Valentine Center.

Ferree said between 80 and 90 club members worked at the event on Monday.

—————

NEW YORK —- She was a princess, yes – the perfectly wrapped package of British royalty complete with tiara, shining eyes and an all-too-photogenic smile.

But Americans found other, very American reasons to watch, if not adore, Diana. Here was a woman who battled an eating disorder, fending off suicide rumors, stole jet-set kisses and finally divorced her prince and became a single mother.

The things that so piqued British traditionalists made Diana’s life resonate on this side of the Atlantic, where foible so often augments halo and fairy-tale lives so often melt into dysfunction.

“It’s like we’ve lost one of our own political figures,” said Joni VanVliet, 18, of Bend, Ore.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

