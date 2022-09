Sidney High School students walk the hallways on their way to classes Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday was the first day of school for Sidney City Schools students.

Sidney High School students walk the hallways on their way to classes Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday was the first day of school for Sidney City Schools students. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/09/web1_sidneybacktoschool.jpg Sidney High School students walk the hallways on their way to classes Tuesday, Sept. 6. Tuesday was the first day of school for Sidney City Schools students. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News