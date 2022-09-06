Community calendar

THURSDAY, SEPT. 8

– The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

– The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

– Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 9

– Grand Lake Health Gold Classic will be held at the Arrowhead Golf Course in Mister. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Golf Ball Drop at 9 a.m. and golfing begins at 9:30 a.m.

– Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

– Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 10

– ASSURE (Area Suicide Supoort Resources) to host Suicide Awareness Walk at the Mercer County fairgrounds in Celina. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.

– Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

– Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 11

– The Wilderness Trail Museum in Fort Loramie is open 1 to 4 p.m. through September, with new exhibits and displays.

MONDAY, SEPT. 12

– Grand Lake Health and Premier Health will be hosting free blood pressure screenings from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Auglaize Mercer Family North branch in Celina.

– Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

– Grand Lake Health is doing a radio presentation on WCSM Radio from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Tracy Smith will be discussing hospital updates as well as information for Pain Awareness Month.

– Grand Lake Health is hosting a Diabetic Support Group at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, suite D, at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave. in St. Mary’s.

– Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13

– The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room in Fort Loramie is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

– Grand Lake Health Diabetes Support Group will be held at 10 a.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, suite D, at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave. in St. Mary’s.

– A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

– Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14

– Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

– 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.