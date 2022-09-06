Anna Village Council approves three motions and an ordinance

ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved three motions concerning police cruisers and vacation time for the village administrator at a regular session on Aug. 9.

The 2008 Ford Explorer police cruiser will be put up for auction with a minimum price of $3,500. Police Chief Darrin Goudy presented a quote to outfit one of the cruisers for the police K-9. A forfeited Dodge Charger will also be released to the village soon, and there will be some repairs needed to get it into working condition. Mayor Mark Pulfer requested that the new village administrator, Jess Geuy, is given two weeks of vacation time to start with.

The council also adopted the ordinance revising the appendix of the public works section of the code of ordinances.

As mentioned in old business, repaving the west drive of the park will be discussed soon, and the project will fall under an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) NatureWorks grant that was awarded late last year. Pulfer said he will talk to the village solicitor about disbanding Mayor’s Court. The utility bill discount was again discussed, and a quote will be obtained for the required software upgrade and changes necessary to facilitate the discount.

During citizen concerns, Ken Burden mentioned a house that has overgrown grass and weeds which the owner has already been fined. Public works will mow the property if it’s not handled. Betsy Kimbler, the foster care coordinator for Shelby County, discussed the need for foster parents licensed through Shelby County Job & Family Services as there are 20 to 45 children in agency custody on average and only 10 homes to send them to.

Linda Glessner, the co-owner of the Fill My Cup coffee shop, voiced her disappointment that the council denied the request for a designated to-go parking space. She was uninformed of the discussion about it and asked the council to reconsider. Councilmember Riley Schumpert inquired if members would be OK with other businesses requesting designated parking spots as well, and after discussion, Pulfer said an ordinance would be drafted and voted on at the next meeting.

Another regular session of the council was held on Aug. 23, and the next regular session will be held on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.